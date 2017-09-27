|
EMA Warns of Major Staff Losses, Delayed Drug Approvals in HQ Relocation
9/27/2017 5:41:29 AM
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday warned that it could lose a majority of its staff based on which of the 19 cities vying to host the medicines regulator is selected by the European Council in November.
Based on the results of a survey completed by 92% of EMA's staff earlier this month, the agency says it could lose between 19% and 94% of its staff depending on which city is selected as its future host.
"For certain locations staff retention rates could be significantly less than 30%. T
comments powered by