Women Entering Life Sciences But Few Hold Top-Level Jobs



9/26/2017 3:22:31 PM

BOSTON — Sure, men and women enter life sciences in roughly equal proportions but a gender gap emerges at more senior career levels with women filling a significantly smaller share of top posts, according to a new report from the state’s biotechnology trade group.

The report from the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council and the executive recruiting company Liftstream examines the state of gender diversity in the Massachusetts life sciences sector. It found that while men and women aspire to reach “C-suite” executive and board positions at the same rate, women hold 24 percent of C-suite posts and 14.4 percent of posts at the board level.

