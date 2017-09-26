|
This Harvard Professor's Vision To Transform R&D Consulting And Recruiting
9/26/2017 3:21:23 PM
This week is National Postdoc Appreciation Week, which aims to "recognize the significant contributions that postdoctoral scholars make to U.S. research and discovery." Another way to appreciate postdoctoral fellows is to address burdens and barriers specific to this population, such as the vexing trainee crisis. We talked to a scientist who is co-leading an effort to do just that.
comments powered by