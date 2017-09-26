 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
What Scientists Can Do When Their Papers Are Out For Review



So: you worked hard on your paper. You ran the experiments and wrote up the results. You got the cover letter just right, and you made sure to polish the title, the abstract, and the figures (you even checked out our previous advice on what's important and what's not at the initial submission stage). Finally, you submitted your work to a Cell Press journal, and a few days later you received an email letting you know that the editors have sent your work out for peer review! You were even informed about our new Sneak Peek program!

