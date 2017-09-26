|
Nanoparticle Supersoap Creates 'Bijel' With Potential As Sculptable Fluid, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Reveals
9/26/2017 6:42:03 AM
A new two-dimensional film, made of polymers and nanoparticles and developed by researchers at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), can direct two different non-mixing liquids into a variety of exotic architectures. This finding could lead to soft robotics, liquid circuitry, shape-shifting fluids, and a host of new materials that use soft, rather than solid, substances.
