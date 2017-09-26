|
Ask A Fool: Why Do Drugmakers Do Interim Clinical Trials?
9/26/2017 6:39:35 AM
The cost of clinical trials jumps significantly when drugmakers move from phase 1 to phase 2 and phase 2 to phase 3. To reduce research and development costs, drugmakers are increasingly embracing exploratory interim trials. But that's not the only reason why the biopharma industry does them.
In this clip from The Motley Fool's Industry Focus: Healthcare podcast, analyst Kristine Harjes and contributor Todd Campbell explain how these trials are allowing drugmakers to tweak endpoints and customize patient populations to improve their odds at phase 3 success.
