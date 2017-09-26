 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Biotech Startup Pelican Therapeutics To Create New Jobs In Move to San Antonio



9/26/2017 6:37:08 AM

San Antonio—Pelican Therapeutics, a biotech startup recently re-acquired by the company that founded it, is moving to San Antonio and receiving about $200,000 from the city’s government to do so.

The San Antonio City Council approved a plan last week to give the grant to Pelican’s parent company, Durham, NC-based Heat Biologics, as long as Pelican creates at least 22 new jobs in the next five years. Pelican, which was previously based in Austin, TX, is developing experimental immunology treatments for cancer.

