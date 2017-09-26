 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Fingerprint Test Can Detect Cocaine Use In Seconds, University of Surrey Study Reveals



9/26/2017

Researchers from the University of Surrey have developed a novel fingerprint drug test that is a remarkable for 2 reasons: it accurately detects metabolites of cocaine within seconds and positively identifies the user at the same time.

If the test becomes widely adopted in the near future for cocaine as well as other ilicit drugs, it will likely make traditional drug testing using urine, blood or saliva obsolete.

Read at Forbes


Forbes
   
Addiction

