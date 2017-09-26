|
New Fingerprint Test Can Detect Cocaine Use In Seconds, University of Surrey Study Reveals
9/26/2017 6:33:08 AM
Researchers from the University of Surrey have developed a novel fingerprint drug test that is a remarkable for 2 reasons: it accurately detects metabolites of cocaine within seconds and positively identifies the user at the same time.
If the test becomes widely adopted in the near future for cocaine as well as other ilicit drugs, it will likely make traditional drug testing using urine, blood or saliva obsolete.
