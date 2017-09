You might have heard that the stock market is overpriced after years of solid gains. And it is. That doesn't mean every stock is overpriced, though.Actually, several biotech stocks look attractively valued right now. Here's why AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) are bargain biotech stocks you can buy today.