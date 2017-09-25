 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Germany's Merck & Co. (MRK) Opens Biologics CRO/CMO In Shanghai



9/25/2017 11:02:16 AM

Germany's Merck has opened a BioReliance biologics CRO/CMO in Shanghai. The BioReliance End-to-End Biodevelopment Center will offer services to the entire Asia Pacific region. Merck acquired BioReliance in 2015 as part of its larger $17 billion Sigma-Aldrich acquisition. A chemical company, Sigma-Aldridge (now known as MilliporeSigma) offers lab equipment and supplies, including biotech services. The BioReliance Center will provide a full range of process development services, including cell line development, upstream and downstream process development and non-GMP clinical production.

