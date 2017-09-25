|
Bellen Of Beijing Raises $38 Million To Support CRO Operations
9/25/2017 10:51:31 AM
Bellen, a CRO headquartered in Beijing, raised $38 million in a B funding. Founded in 2007, the company has research labs in Beijing and Shanghai, plus a manufacturing facility in Shandong province. The funding is earmarked for developing its manufacturing operations. The company, which claims expertise in heterocyclic chemistry, also has offices in France, Canada and the US. The round was led by Legend Capital and Zhongjinqichen, a private equity arm of China International Capital.
