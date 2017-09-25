 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Infervision Raises $18 Million To Develop Automated Scan Readers



9/25/2017 10:29:01 AM

Infervision, a Beijing AI/deep learning company, closed an $18 million B round to advance its automated medical diagnosis products. Founded in 2016, Infervision is developing products that read tomography and X-ray scans to diagnose cancer. The company says its products do not replace radiologists, but help them become more productive. Using Infervision technology, a doctor's time-per-scan could be reduced from ten minutes to five seconds, the company said. Qiming Venture Partners led the B round, joined by Sequoia Capital China and Genesis Capital.

