Check Out This Medical Device Powered By A Game Boy Advance, Medical Imaging Electronics Reveals



9/25/2017 8:36:50 AM

A Twitter user found himself perplexed today when he opened an older electrocardiogram measurement instrument and found the components belonged to a Game Boy Advance.

The instrument is made by German company Medical Imaging Electronics and uses a wave produced by the ECG to electronically control a separate recording or imaging apparatus. At first look, it seems like any standard medical device. When opened, it’s revealed that the device’s screen and electronic parts belong to a Game Boy Advance, deconstructed and embedded inside. The Verge has contacted Medical Imaging Electronics for comment.

Read at News Release
