SoCal's Endonovo Settles Lawsuit With PE Shop Kodiak Capital
9/25/2017 7:54:33 AM
Endonovo Therapeutics said today it has settled a lawsuit between it and Kodiak Capital Group over a contemplated equity investment by the firm in Endovo.
Los Angeles-based Endonovo said that the groups had reached a settlement agreement and dismissed all complaints and cross-complaints from the contemplated investments.
As part of the settlement, Kodiak is returning 2.1 million shares of common stock in Endonovo, with Endonovo paying $80,000 to Kodiak.
