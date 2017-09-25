|
Shandong Weigao Plunks Down $850 Million for Texas' Argon Medical Devices
9/25/2017 7:11:26 AM
HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China’s Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd has agreed to acquire US-based and unlisted Argon Medical Devices Holdings Inc for $850 million, as part of its overseas expansion drive.
Weigao Group, mainly engaged in the production and sale of medical devices, orthopaedic and blood purification products, has been seeking opportunities to bolster its product portfolio, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The company has also been looking to diversify its revenue stream to increase the contribution of sales from overseas markets, and expects “significant growth opportunities” for Argon Medical’s products in China.
