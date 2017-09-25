Employer:










How
Abbott
(
ABT
) Is Making Good On Investor Promises
9/25/2017 7:06:26 AM
Abbott has won FDA approval of MR-compatible ICDs – an indication that it could be making good executing on key priorities it inherited when it acquired St. Jude Medical for $25 billion early this year.
The news today “lends incremental credibility to our thesis that ABT can and will have a positive impact on STJ execution,” Stifel analysts indicated in a new report that an Abbott spokesperson shared with MDO and MassDevice. The analysts pointed to the fact that Abbott was able to achieve the approval despite an ongoing, legacy St. Jude Medical Rhythm Management manufacturing warning letter with FDA.
Read at
News Release
