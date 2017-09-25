|
AbbVie (ABBV)'s Unfazed By The Risk of Generic Humira
9/25/2017 7:00:03 AM
Over 60% of AbbVie Inc.’s sales come from demand for Humira -- an autoimmune-disease drug prescribed to patients with a variety of conditions -- that racks up sales of $16 billion per year. Humira is also world’s top selling medicine.
AbbVie’s heavy reliance on Humira has investors nervous about what happens when Humira loses its patent protection, but perhaps, those worries are overblown based on what AbbVie’s management is telling investors.
High stakes patent ploy
Humira was discovered by AbbVie in 1996, and its composition of matter patent expired at the end of 2016.
