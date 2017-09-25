 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Lack Of Sleep In Modern Society Could Be Killing Us, Says UC Berkeley Scientist



9/25/2017 6:46:53 AM

Matthew Walker has learned to dread the question “What do you do?” At parties, it signals the end of his evening; thereafter, his new acquaintance will inevitably cling to him like ivy. On an aeroplane, it usually means that while everyone else watches movies or reads a thriller, he will find himself running an hours-long salon for the benefit of passengers and crew alike. “I’ve begun to lie,” he says. “Seriously. I just tell people I’m a dolphin trainer. It’s better for everyone.”

