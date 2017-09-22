|
Sisram Medical, Majority-Owned By Fosun Pharma (2196), Stages $125 Million Hong Kong IPO
9/22/2017 7:53:03 AM
Sisram Medical, an Israeli aesthetic laser company, completed a $125 million IPO in Hong Kong at the low end of the range. Sisram is majority owned (66%) by Fosun Pharma. Because retail investors were especially interested in the offering, their allocation was increased to 30% of the offering, up from a planned 10%. Sisram's stock price has traded steady to slightly lower since the offering. Sisram is the first Israeli company to be listed in Hong Kong.
