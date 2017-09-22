|
Graphic Controls to Move Vermed Medtech Jobs to Buffalo, Dozens of New Positions Created
9/22/2017 7:09:28 AM
A Buffalo manufacturer on Friday said it will move 43 jobs from Vermont to Buffalo as it shifts operations of a medical device maker it bought in 2015.
Graphic Controls on Friday announced it plans to move the jobs and operations of its Vermed facility in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Buffalo.
The move will shift production of electrocardiogram electrodes to Graphic Controls' factory at 400 Exchange St. in a move that company officials said will bring more work in a growing product line to Buffalo, while also saving the firm money by consolidating two facilities into one.
