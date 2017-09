Johns Hopkins University Spinout Vixiar Medical Moving HQ Into City Garage Manufacturing Accelerator

An Annapolis medical technology company is moving its headquarters to The LaunchPort, a device manufacturing accelerator set to be housed at the City Garage startup hub in Port Covington.Vixiar Medical Inc., a spinout of Johns Hopkins, is developing non-invasive devices and systems for monitoring cardiopulmonary diseases. The company recently raised a $1.5 million seed round to prepare for commercial launch of its first product. Investors include the Abell Foundation and Maryland Technology Development Corp.