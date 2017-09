Julian and Felix Baker of the $15.6 billion hedge fund Baker Bros. Advisors are well-known for their uncanny ability to unearth hidden gems in biotech and biopharma. So when I noticed that the dynamic duo purchased a noteworthy 2 million shares of the beaten-down vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the second quarter of 2017, it piqued my interest to say the least.