 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Hurricane Maria Shuts Down Medtronic (MDT) Facilities



9/22/2017 6:56:09 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The eyes of Minnesota’s medical technology community were fixed on Puerto Rico on Wednesday as Hurricane Maria battered the island and the dozens of med-tech factories that dot its countryside.

Scores of life sciences companies have built manufacturing plants in Puerto Rico over the years, drawn by advantageous tax arrangements and a strong local workforce. On Wednesday, many of those plants closed down as the destructive storm passed overhead, though company officials largely remained tight-lipped until they could get a better assessment of the damage wrought.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 