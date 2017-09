Hurricane Maria Shuts Down Medtronic (MDT) Facilities

The eyes of Minnesota’s medical technology community were fixed on Puerto Rico on Wednesday as Hurricane Maria battered the island and the dozens of med-tech factories that dot its countryside.Scores of life sciences companies have built manufacturing plants in Puerto Rico over the years, drawn by advantageous tax arrangements and a strong local workforce. On Wednesday, many of those plants closed down as the destructive storm passed overhead, though company officials largely remained tight-lipped until they could get a better assessment of the damage wrought.