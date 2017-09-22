Employer:
80.5
Hurricane Maria
Shuts Down
Medtronic
(
MDT
) Facilities
Tweet
9/22/2017
The eyes of Minnesota’s medical technology community were fixed on Puerto Rico on Wednesday as Hurricane Maria battered the island and the dozens of med-tech factories that dot its countryside.
Scores of life sciences companies have built manufacturing plants in Puerto Rico over the years, drawn by advantageous tax arrangements and a strong local workforce. On Wednesday, many of those plants closed down as the destructive storm passed overhead, though company officials largely remained tight-lipped until they could get a better assessment of the damage wrought.
Read at
Star Tribune
Read at
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Read at
MassDevice
