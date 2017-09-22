 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Novartis AG (NVS)' 475,000 CAR-T Drug Price Comes Under Fire



9/22/2017 6:38:12 AM

The $475,000 price tag on Novartis AG’s latest breakthrough cancer therapy came under fire from one of the biggest managers of drug costs in the U.S., underscoring the challenges the Swiss drugmaker will face in promoting the potential blockbuster.

The cost of the leukemia treatment, called Kymriah, is “dramatically higher” than other such complex treatments, and the health-care system isn’t ready to pay for it, Steve Miller, chief medical officer at Express Scripts Holding Co., said Thursday in a blog post on his company’s website. Gene therapies like Novartis’s are targeted at a small number of patients and typically used just once, meaning that drug companies have limited chances to recoup their investment.

Read at Bloomberg


Bloomberg
   

