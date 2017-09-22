|
Why AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)'s 'Big Pipeline' Makes It A Possible Take-Out Candidate
9/22/2017 6:34:46 AM
U.S. broker Bernstein has upped its stance on AstraZeneca to ‘outperform’ from ‘market perform, citing the drug makers big pipeline and takeover possibilities.
The broker’s analysts also raised their target price for AstraZeneca to 5,780p from 4,250p, with the FTSE 100-listed firm’s shares up 1.1%, or 51p to 4,819.5p in late morning trading today.
Bernstein’s analyst said they consider AstraZeneca as a “pipeline-driven, return-to-growth story”, pointing that the group has one of the fullest phase 3 trial pipelines.
