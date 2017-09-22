|
Scientists Managed To Sequence An 18-Million Year-Old Species That Cloned Itself, New York University Study
9/22/2017 6:16:30 AM
For the first time, a team of researchers has sequenced a tiny, exclusively asexual species of worm that originated around 18 million years ago.
This work confirms that this species is among the oldest known living lineages of asexual animals. The research also explains how this worm has evaded the dead end that asexual organisms usually see thanks to the forces of evolution.
comments powered by