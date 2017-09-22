Employer:
Johnson & Johnson
(
JNJ
) Heiress Allegedly Caught Kicking Horse on Video
Tweet
9/22/2017 6:11:53 AM
Johnson & Johnson heiress Jazz Johnson-Merton may have been caught kicking her show horse on camera.
The equestrian was competing in New York at the Hampton Classic Horse Show on September 1 when she was thrown from her horse, Joe Cool. The disgruntled rider then apparently lost her cool and lunged at the animal, appearing to hit it in the stomach with her leg or boot.
The 36-year-old New Jersey-based socialite then dragged the horse off of the course, according to The Chronicle of the Horse.
Read at
Fox News
Read at
International Business Times
Read at
New York Daily News
