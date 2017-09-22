|
From Self-Folding Robots To Computer Vision, University of San Diego Study Reveals
9/22/2017 6:11:10 AM
From self-folding robots, to robotic endoscopes, to better methods for computer vision and object detection, researchers at the University of California San Diego have a wide range of papers and workshop presentations at the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (or IROS) which takes place from Sept. 24 to 28 in Vancouver, Canada. UC San Diego researchers also are organizing workshops on a range of themes during the event.
