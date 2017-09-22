 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
NIST's Quick Test May Speed Antibiotic Treatment And Combat Drug Resistance



9/22/2017 6:09:18 AM

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have demonstrated a potential new tactic for rapidly determining whether an antibiotic combats a given infection, thus hastening effective medical treatment and limiting the development of drug-resistant bacteria. Their method can quickly sense mechanical fluctuations of bacterial cells and any changes induced by an antibiotic.

