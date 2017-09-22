|
Dentists In China Successfully Used A Robot To Perform Implant Surgery Without Human Intervention, Beihang University Reveals
9/22/2017 6:06:28 AM
A robot dentist has carried out the first successful autonomous implant surgery by fitting two new teeth into a woman’s mouth, mainland media has reported.
Although there were human medical staff present during the operation, they did not play an active role while it was being carried out.
The one-hour procedure took place in Xi’an, Shaanxi, on Saturday, according to Science and Technology Daily.
comments powered by