Dentists In China Successfully Used A Robot To Perform Implant Surgery Without Human Intervention, Beihang University Reveals



9/22/2017 6:06:28 AM

A robot dentist has carried out the first successful autonomous implant surgery by fitting two new teeth into a woman’s mouth, mainland media has reported.

Although there were human medical staff present during the operation, they did not play an active role while it was being carried out.

The one-hour procedure took place in Xi’an, Shaanxi, on Saturday, according to Science and Technology Daily.



