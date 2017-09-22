|
These High-Flying Life Sciences Stocks Make Netflix And Amazon (AMZN) Look Dull
The giants of the internet economy are typically cast as the leading fetish objects for growth investors. But compared to the TAMP stocks, FANG looks a bit dull.
What's TAMP, you ask? That would be Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, Mettler-Toledo and PerkinElmer, just a few of the seldom-discussed names that have powered the obscure S&P 500's life sciences tools & services subsector to a 41 percent year-to-date gain.
