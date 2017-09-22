 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
These High-Flying Life Sciences Stocks Make Netflix And Amazon (AMZN) Look Dull



9/22/2017 6:01:01 AM

The giants of the internet economy are typically cast as the leading fetish objects for growth investors. But compared to the TAMP stocks, FANG looks a bit dull.

What's TAMP, you ask? That would be Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, Mettler-Toledo and PerkinElmer, just a few of the seldom-discussed names that have powered the obscure S&P 500's life sciences tools & services subsector to a 41 percent year-to-date gain.

Read at CNBC


