Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Progenics
(
PGNX
) Is A Value Play
Tweet
9/22/2017 5:58:34 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
The main source of revenue for Progenics (PGNX) currently is the Relistor drug. Relistor is used to treat opioid-induced constipation in chronic non-cancer pain. The global opioid-induced constipation market is estimated to be worth $2779.24 Mn in 2022 with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2016-2022.
Read at
Seeking Alpha
Related News
Facility Issues Delay
Progenics
(PGNX)' Azedra NDA Application
What 'Fate' Lies Ahead For This ~$4 Biotech Busted IPO?
Progenics
(PGNX) Presents Data From AZEDRA Pivotal Phase IIb Study At The
5th International Symposium On Pheochromocytoma And Paraganglioma
Alcobra
(ADHD) Is A Net-Net That Could Sell Itself
Here's Why
Progenics
(PGNX) Lost Ground Today
The Biotech Devil's Dictionary: Your Guide To The Inanities Of Industry Jargon
Progenics
(PGNX) Announces The Presentation Of Data From Two Automated Bone Scan Index Studies At The 2017
ASCO
Annual Meeting
These High-Flying Life Sciences Stocks Make
Netflix
And
Amazon
(AMZN) Look Dull
Progenics
(PGNX) Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results And Business Update
Why Struggling
MannKind
(MNKD) is Struggling No More
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Seeking Alpha
•
Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor