Wuhan's XW Laboratories Inc. Closes $17.5 Million B Round To Develop CNS Drugs



9/21/2017 9:23:57 AM

XW Laboratories of Wuhan and Taipei raised $17.5 million in a B funding round. The company is developing candidates for CNS disorders based on three proprietary platforms. Founded three years, ago, it expects to start clinical trials of its first candidate next year and an additional candidate each year after that. The B round was led by new investors Elements Capital and WI Harper.

