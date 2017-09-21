|
UK Warns About Alarm Failure for Roche (RHHBY)’s Accu-Check Insight Insulin Pumps
9/21/2017 8:03:21 AM
The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency issued a medical device alert for Roche‘s Accu-Check Insight insulin pumps today, warning that the device’s audible and vibration alarms may not function.
If a user doesn’t see the notification message on the pump and can’t hear or feel an alarm, it could lead to hyperglycemia, the agency said.
The risk of vibrator alarm failure and intermittent audible alarm failure is due to an electrical issue.
