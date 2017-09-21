 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Will Artificial Intelligence Impact Alzheimer’s Research?



9/21/2017 6:37:36 AM

Within the last few years, the field of bioscience witnessed an exponential expansion, especially with the development of the omics — including genomics, epigenomics, metagenomics and metabolomics. Now, the use of artificial intelligence could take our understanding of biology one step further, integrating all the gathered knowledge to generate valuable predictions for therapeutic applications.

