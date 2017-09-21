 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

How Juno (JUNO)'s Spanking New HQ Is Designed To Slay Cancer



9/21/2017 6:35:49 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
When you walk into Juno Therapeutics‘ new headquarters in Seattle, your eyes are immediately drawn to the view. The office’s 12th-floor reception desk offers a stunning panorama of the Olympic mountains, the waters of Puget Sound and the city as seen from South Lake Union, complete with its forest of cranes.

As you get deeper into the building, you pass unique architectural touches and cleverly designed open workplaces throughout all nine stories. But all that pales in comparison to a simple wall in the building’s community room: The Memorial Wall.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 