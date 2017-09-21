|
How Juno (JUNO)'s Spanking New HQ Is Designed To Slay Cancer
9/21/2017 6:35:49 AM
When you walk into Juno Therapeutics‘ new headquarters in Seattle, your eyes are immediately drawn to the view. The office’s 12th-floor reception desk offers a stunning panorama of the Olympic mountains, the waters of Puget Sound and the city as seen from South Lake Union, complete with its forest of cranes.
As you get deeper into the building, you pass unique architectural touches and cleverly designed open workplaces throughout all nine stories. But all that pales in comparison to a simple wall in the building’s community room: The Memorial Wall.
