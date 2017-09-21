 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Are Women Leaving The Life Sciences In Massachusetts? New Report Sheds Light On Growing Gender Gap, Massachusetts Biotechnology Council Study Reveals



9/21/2017 6:35:33 AM

Women and men enter the life sciences industry in Massachusetts at about the same rate. But the gender gap grows consistently as one progresses higher up in corporate leadership. Only 14 percent of board members at life sciences companies are women. Only 24 percent of top executives are female, according to a report released Thursday.

