Amgen (AMGN)'s Big Influence On New And Old Biotechs In SoCal
9/21/2017 6:26:42 AM
The Conejo Valley has long been home to biotech giant Amgen, and although the company has downsized in recent years, its influence on new players in the sector continues to grow, industry experts said at a business breakfast last week in Simi Valley.
California Lutheran University hosted a Corporate Leaders Breakfast Sept. 15 at Simi Valley’s Reagan Library where a panel of local industry leaders spoke about the emerging challenges and opportunities facing startups in the biotechnology industry.
The 101 corridor from Calabasas to Camarillo remains an attractive destination for both established companies and new ones, the panel said.
