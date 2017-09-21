|
Scientists Create World's First 'Molecular Robot' Capable Of Building Molecules, University of Manchester Study
9/21/2017 6:05:15 AM
Scientists at The University of Manchester have created the world's first 'molecular robot' that is capable of performing basic tasks including building other molecules.
The tiny robots, which are a millionth of a millimetre in size, can be programmed to move and build molecular cargo, using a tiny robotic arm.
Each individual robot is capable of manipulating a single molecule and is made up of just 150 carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and nitrogen atoms.
