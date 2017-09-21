|
Scientists Develop Counterfeit Booze-Detecting Device, University of Manchester Reveals
9/21/2017 5:53:34 AM
Researchers at The University of Manchester have developed the world's first handheld SORS device that can detect fake spirits, such as vodka and whisky, whilst still in their bottles.
SORS, or 'spatially offset Raman spectroscopy," devices give highly accurate chemical analysis of objects and contents beneath concealing surfaces, such as glass bottles. It works by using 'an optical approach' where lasers are directed through the glass, enabling the isolation of chemically-rich information that is held within the spirits.
