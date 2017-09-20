 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s DePuy Synthes Sells Prodisc Assets for an Undisclosed Sum



9/20/2017 6:58:55 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Centinel Spine has agreed to acquire Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) subsidiary DePuy Synthes’ Prodisc assets for an undisclosed amount, according to an OrthoWorld report.

In the deal, DePuy is offloading its Prodisc-C, Prodisc-L, Prodisc-C Vivo, Prodisc-C Nova, Prodisc-O and Discover cervical and lumbar artificial disc systems to Centinel Spine, according to the report.

The Prodisc-C and Prodisc-L are the only 2 products which have approval in the US, according to OrthoWorld, and Centinel plans to launch clinical studies as it pursues FDA approval of the other devices it acquired.

Read at MassDevice
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 