Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s DePuy Synthes Sells Prodisc Assets for an Undisclosed Sum

Centinel Spine has agreed to acquire Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) subsidiary DePuy Synthes’ Prodisc assets for an undisclosed amount, according to an OrthoWorld report.In the deal, DePuy is offloading its Prodisc-C, Prodisc-L, Prodisc-C Vivo, Prodisc-C Nova, Prodisc-O and Discover cervical and lumbar artificial disc systems to Centinel Spine, according to the report.The Prodisc-C and Prodisc-L are the only 2 products which have approval in the US, according to OrthoWorld, and Centinel plans to launch clinical studies as it pursues FDA approval of the other devices it acquired.