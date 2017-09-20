|
Acadia (ACAD): Where's The Upside From Current Levels?
9/20/2017 6:40:59 AM
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is trading quite near its 52-week and even its all time highs right now. Apparent investor worries include lack of any major near term catalyst to help the stock break some price barriers, worries of a sudden secondary offering to maintain (an otherwise solid) cash balance vis-a-vis higher SG&A and R&D expenses, overdependence on one drug, and not-so-robust results from a phase 2 trial in Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis or ADP from last year.
As against those worries, the positives include a fairly decent cash position as of now, solid uptake of Nuplazid after US approval, and the fact that pimavanserin (Nuplazid) did meet its primary endpoint in that trial from last year and is generally safer than current antipsychotic drugs used in ADP.
