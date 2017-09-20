 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Alcobra (ADHD) Is A Net-Net That Could Sell Itself



9/20/2017 6:39:39 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Alcobra (ADHD) is a biotech company with a failed product. It has historically tried to develop a drug, but it failed its Phase III trial. The company has a significant cash balance, although it is burning cash for G&A as it has no revenue. This description more or less fits the vast majority of biotech net-nets: companies that have money but will most likely spend it on something that the market has already concluded was a failure.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
Alcobra
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 