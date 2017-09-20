|
Alcobra (ADHD) Is A Net-Net That Could Sell Itself
9/20/2017 6:39:39 AM
Alcobra (ADHD) is a biotech company with a failed product. It has historically tried to develop a drug, but it failed its Phase III trial. The company has a significant cash balance, although it is burning cash for G&A as it has no revenue. This description more or less fits the vast majority of biotech net-nets: companies that have money but will most likely spend it on something that the market has already concluded was a failure.
