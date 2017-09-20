|
New Assay Leads To Step Toward Gene Therapy For Deaf Patients, Oregon State University Study
9/20/2017 6:28:16 AM
Scientists at Oregon State University have taken an important step toward gene therapy for deaf patients by developing a way to better study a large protein essential for hearing and finding a truncated version of it.
Mutations in the protein, otoferlin, are linked to severe congenital hearing loss, a common type of deafness in which patients can hear almost nothing.
The research suggests otoferlin, which is in the cochlea of the inner ear, acts as a calcium-sensitive linker protein.
