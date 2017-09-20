Bayer (BAY) Stops Essure Implant Sales Outside of the U.S.

Employer:
Bayer said today it is halting sales of its Essure contraceptive device outside the US in response to “commercial reasons” and not due to safety or product quality issues.
The company said it originally announced it would pull the device from the shelves in most countries in May, and added that it will not resume commercialization in the European Union with no plans to renew its CE Mark.
Bayer said it has seen a decline in demand, with a specific drop in France, after the CE Mark for Essure was temporarily suspended in August, according to a French press release.
Read at
MassDevice
Read at
Market Watch
Read at
Modern Healthcare
