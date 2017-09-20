|
No More 'Bad Fat'? A Potential Weight-Loss Treatment Could Make Fat Burn Itself, Washington University in St. Louis Study Reveals
9/20/2017 6:22:58 AM
Not all fat is created equal and researchers just figured out a way to change the “bad” fat that builds up and makes our clothes tighter into the “good” type of fat that burns calories to keep us warm. The new animal study is causing a stir as it could offer an effective, and, more importantly, an easy solution to stubborn weight gain.
comments powered by