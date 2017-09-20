 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Nanocapsules Enable Cell-Inspired Metabolic Reactions, University of Basel Study



9/20/2017 6:06:03 AM

Researchers at the University of Basel succeeded in developing capsules capable of producing the bio-molecule glucose-6-phosphate that plays an important role in metabolic processes. The researchers were able to produce the metabolite in conditions very similar to the biochemical reaction inside natural cells. The results have been published in the scientific journal Chemical Communications.

