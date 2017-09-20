 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Bionic-Eye Brain Implants Could Help More Blind People Than A Device Already On The Market



9/20/2017 5:56:30 AM

The maker of the world’s first commercial artificial retina, which provides partial sight to people with a certain form of blindness, is launching a clinical trial for a brain implant designed to restore vision to more patients.

The company, Second Sight, is testing whether an array of electrodes placed on the surface of the brain can return limited vision to people who have gone partially or completely blind.



