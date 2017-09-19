 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Meet the Biotech That Just Got Seed Funding From MIT's New $170 Million Venture Fund



9/19/2017 7:17:19 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A company that's come up with a way to deliver drugs using ultrasounds just became the first biotech to get funding from MIT's new $170 million venture fund.

The seed round of a few million dollars — in which venture fund Polaris also participated — will go toward getting the technology prepped for human trials, which 30-year-old CEO Carl Schoellhammer anticipates will happen within the next 12 months. The investments from the fund, called The Engine, were announced on Tuesday.

Read at Business Insider
Read at Forbes
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 