Meet the Biotech That Just Got Seed Funding From MIT's New $170 Million Venture Fund
9/19/2017 7:17:19 AM
A company that's come up with a way to deliver drugs using ultrasounds just became the first biotech to get funding from MIT's new $170 million venture fund.
The seed round of a few million dollars — in which venture fund Polaris also participated — will go toward getting the technology prepped for human trials, which 30-year-old CEO Carl Schoellhammer anticipates will happen within the next 12 months. The investments from the fund, called The Engine, were announced on Tuesday.
