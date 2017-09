These are the best times in a long time for three small biotechs. For two of them, these are the best times ever.Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) stocks recently hit 52-week highs. Abeona and BeiGene set all-time record levels. What's behind their recent success?